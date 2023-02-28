Bill seeks to let Poland Spring dodge taxes on bottled Maine water

In the latest chapter in the conflict over water rights in Maine, a bill has been introduced to prohibit the taxation of bottled water. Introduced by Republican Chad Perkins of Dover-Foxcroft, LD 66 would expand the sales tax exemption for grocery staples, which critics fear would encourage the use of bottled water amid ongoing community efforts to deter the extraction of groundwater by Poland Spring in western Maine.

Currently, there is a sales tax exemption for “residential water,” which includes both residential water service from a water district and bottled water delivered to a residence. Additionally, bottled water purchased with food stamps or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits is exempt from sales tax, even if not delivered to a residence. This bill would add “drinking water” to the sales tax exemption for “grocery staples.”

During a public hearing on Jan. 31, members of the Maine Legislature’s Taxation Committee heard testimony from environmental groups and local residents, who oppose the measure on the grounds that bottled water, in contrast to clean tap water, is “an extractive commodity,” as Sweden resident Bruce Taylor put it in his testimony.

Nickie Sekera, a resident of Fryeburg and organizer with the group Community Water Justice, a network of front-line communities against water privatization in Maine, argued that an increase in water bottle production would be wasteful and disrespectful to the natural environment and the people who rely on it.

“As the rise of water bottles increases, the public water fountain system decreases. It comes down to basic tenets of respect. Private and wasteful use of water shows how little respect for Indigenous folks and poisoned air, water and soil,” said Sekera.

Becky Bartovics, representative with Sierra Club Maine’s Council of Club Leaders also submitted testimony against the bill. Bartovics pointed out that companies like Poland Spring are selling bottled water without first testing for the presence of harmful PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which has been found in groundwater across Maine.

Additionally, she said, “given our State’s efforts to reduce waste, and address rapid climate change, enabling a reliance on the consumption of single use, plastic water bottles is in stark contrast to our goals of sustainability and reducing plastic pollution.”

Bartovics also pointed to the findings of the Commission to Study the Role of Water as a Resource in the State of Maine, which were published in December 2022. The commission was charged with developing recommendations to ensure that there is adequate, clean, safe and accessible drinking water for Maine residents and businesses, as well as to weigh in on the positive and negative aspects of a tax on water extraction.

In her testimony, Bartovics argued that it is “premature, if not morally wrong, for the Legislature to create a structure that encourages bottled water before the Commission has completed its recommendations, and with no equivalent requirements for product testing to be considered a viable alternative to locally sourced water.”

In testimony in favor of the bill, Newell Augur, a lobbyist for the Maine Beverage Association, argued against taxation and claimed that adding bottled water to the non-taxed category would help promote public health by encouraging more water consumption.

The committee voted on the bill on Feb. 16, passing a divided report, with committee members split on the matter.

The issue of water extraction has impacted towns across western Maine, including Poland, Brownfield and Denmark. Poland Spring, which is owned by Blue Triton, which owns a number of other bottled water companies, currently operates three bottling plants in the region and is looking to build a fourth. The town of Hollis is home to a large manufacturing facility for Poland Spring.

Communities in Maine have been battling with Poland Spring, a significant employer, over water rights for nearly two decades. Last year, a proposal to impose a five-cent per gallon tax on water extracted for commercial bottling use was gutted and passed—without Governor Janet Mills’ signature—as a resolve, to form the water extraction commission.

Poland Spring, formerly owned by Nestlé, has long managed to muddy Maine’s democratic process with respect to water regulation in Maine. Current and previous Poland Spring employees and investors have held positions on Maine’s Board of Environmental Protection and the Maine Drinking Water Program. Nestlé and Poland Spring also had historic ties to the Maine Public Utilities Commission, which in 2016 approved a controversial Nestlé contract for access to Fryeburg groundwater for 45 years without the consent of local residents.

Multiple communities have also tried to organize against Poland Spring on the municipal level.

For instance, Brownfield issued a protective water ordinance to protect against Poland Spring’s large scale extraction. Established in August 2019, the town voted 136-17 to limit how much groundwater can be pumped from local wells and established community input in water extraction if testing shows that groundwater levels are decreasing.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Poland Spring is still owned by Nestlé.