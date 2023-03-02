Collins receives poor marks in environmental scorecard, King dinged by advocates for opposing tribal rights

In a congressional scorecard released this week, the League of Conservation Voters and Maine Conservation Voters gave Sen. Susan Collins poor marks for her 2022 voting record on environmental and democracy issues. The groups largely praised other members of the state’s delegation but also noted some instances — such as Sen. Angus King’s opposition to a tribal rights measure — where Maine’s elected officials took disappointing stances.

The scorecard from the League of Conservation Voters (LCV), a national group of which Maine Conservation Voters is an affiliate, features scores based on 23 votes in the U.S. Senate in 2022 and 19 votes in the U.S. House. Those include votes on bills the group opposed, such as legislation to undercut environmental reviews and regulations, as well as measures the organization backed, such as climate funding included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Collins, a Republican, scored the worst out of Maine’s delegation, receiving a mark of 22% — a significant reduction from her lifetime score of 57%. LCV knocked Collins for supporting legislation to undermine environmental review regulations, opposing potentially transformational investments to combat climate change in the Inflation Reduction Act, supporting fossil fuel industry handouts, and voting to expand dangerous offshore drilling, among other positions.

“Unfortunately, Sen. Collins continues to side with corporate polluters over Maine’s health and environment,” said Maine Conservation Voters’ Senior Director of Policy and Partnerships Kathleen Meil in a statement, adding that the group is also frustrated that the Republican senator opposed reforms to safeguard the right to vote.

Opposing tribal rights a blemish for climate champ

King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats and is up for reelection in 2024, received a 96% mark in the scorecard. Meil called King a “champion” on climate matters, with the senator supporting the Inflation Reduction Act and opposing bills that would have struck climate funding for the Environmental Protection Agency and undermined core environmental regulations.

However, the group criticized King for his stance on tribal rights — specifically around a bill sponsored by Rep. Jared Golden that the Wabanaki Tribes had asked for last year to adjust the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980. The Settlement Act is a jurisdictional arrangement between the tribes and the state that Indigenous leaders have long criticized for leaving the Wabanaki with less authority over natural resources, gaming, taxation, criminal justice and economic development than 570 other federally recognized tribes.

Through the Settlement Act, federal laws that benefit other Indigenous nations around the country only apply to tribes in Maine if they are explicitly included by Congress. Golden’s bill would have ensured that going forward the Wabanaki would be automatically included in such laws.

Despite widespread support for the measure, King — as well as Collins — refused to back the bill, blocking it from being included in a congressional budget deal late last year. In a statement at that time, King said he had “serious concerns about the legislation in its current form and the unintended consequences it poses for the state of Maine.”

That stance was denounced by tribal leaders in December, with Penobscot Nation Chief Kirk Francis noting that the Wabanaki worked directly with King to try to address his concerns. Francis added that “it’s hard not to suspect that the senator’s opposition to the legislation is political in nature and not substantive.”

Of King’s opposition to the tribal rights bill, Meil said “there is no better way to protect Maine lands and waters than to restore tribal sovereignty,” adding that Maine Conservation Voters hopes “Sen. King will continue to be a climate leader and support fairness and justice for the Wabanaki.”

In the LCV scorecard, the group also noted that King voted for an unsuccessful measure put forward by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin that would have reduced the scope of environmental review on an array of energy projects and required approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline — a project environmentalists say would have been disastrous in the fight against climate change.

On the House side, Rep. Chellie Pingree — a co-sponsor of the Wabanaki rights bill — received a 95% score, with Meil saying the Democrat has been a “pro-climate and pro-democracy” leader. Pingree supported legislation to protect public lands and water, crack down on oil industry price gouging, and invest in wildlife and plant conservation. Furthermore, she opposed measures to attack international climate collaboration and slash environmental funding. The only vote LCV knocked Pingree for was supporting a bill that the group argued would restrict environmental review and opportunities for public input on computer-related projects.

Maine’s other representative, Golden, received an 84% score. In 2022, Golden voted with “Maine’s health and environment in mind,” Meil said. That included support for the Inflation Reduction Act (after Golden opposed the further-reaching Build Back Better measure), a vote in favor of investing in science and domestic clean energy manufacturing, and backing legislation to fund wildlife and plant conservation.

However, LCV also noted the Democrat’s support of the bill that would restrict environmental review as well as opportunities for public input on computer projects. Golden also voted against measures to address oil industry price gouging and opposed legislation to establish an Office of Climate Resilience within the White House.

The LCV scorecard comes as research shows time is running short to truly address the climate crisis. Given that, some advocates were disappointed with the scope of the environmental action taken during the Democratic trifecta in D.C. from 2021 to 2023. Even so, LCV said historic progress was made in 2022.

“In a year that saw more suffering from the climate crisis and more pain at the pump as oil and gas companies raised energy costs, environmental champions in Congress took transformative climate action to begin to insulate the U.S. from volatile fossil fuel prices and build an affordable clean energy future,” said Tiernan Sittenfeld, LCV’s senior vice president of government affairs.