PFAS experts announce farmer reparation fund, condemn chemical corporations

On Saturday, a diverse panel of experts gathered at Common Ground Fair in Unity to discuss the threat of PFAS in Maine.

During the panel, speakers announced a launch date for the $60 million fund supporting farms devastated by the forever chemicals, addressed PFAS destruction of tribal resources and condemned chemical corporations lobbying to block progress.

The panel included University of Maine professor Dr. Dianne Kopek, National Tribal Water Council member Daniel Kusnierz, Maine Farmland Trust Executive Director Ellen Stern Griswold, state Rep. Bill Pluecker (I-Warren), Nancy McBrady, the Director of Maine’s Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources, and Sarah Alexander, executive director of the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Association, which sponsors the fair.

PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances commonly known as “forever chemicals,” are industrial chemicals widely used to make non-stick cookware and other products. For decades, PFAS byproduct was used in sludge fertilizer and spread on farms across Maine until it came to light the chemicals may be linked to harmful health impacts on humans and animals.

“PFAS toxicity effects have a broad range from lowered immune response to thyroid disease, liver disease, and effects on the reproductive system,” Kopek said during the panel. “Sperm are not only slower in fewer numbers, but also weaker when exposed to PFAS. Women have hormonal changes. There are also links to kidney and liver cancer.”

There has been a comprehensive response from the Maine departments of agriculture and environmental protection as well as the state Center for Disease Control to test, analyze and remediate PFAS contamination on farms across the state.

This effort was jump-started last year when the legislature passed a bill approving a $60 million fund to monitor health outcomes of people affected by PFAS; provide medical care to people with blood levels of PFAS greater than the general population; relocate commercial farms when their land is contaminated with PFAS; buy and sell land contaminated by PFAS; provide income and mortgage replacement for farms affected by PFAS; and conduct soil, water and crop research.

During the panel, McBrady announced the $60 million fund will “likely start moving ahead in late October.”

“Maine is lightyears ahead of what other states are doing, but PFAS are not just a Maine problem,” McBrady said. “It’s a national problem, an international problem. We’re sharing information with Wisconsin, New Mexico, Michigan… We’re not going to be alone in this unfortunate situation much longer.”

Maine’s tribal nations are also being confronted with the threat of PFAS in their food and water supplies, the panel said. The Tribes use their reservation and trust lands for fishing, hunting and growing plants used for medicines— all of which have been poisoned by PFAS.

“We first learned about PFAS during a project we were doing with the EPA to look at contaminants from migratory fish. These were the species of fish that the tribes historically relied on… we asked EPA to test these fish for PFAS,” saidKusnierz, who also serves as the Water Resources Program Manager for the Penobscot Nation. “We found the fish were contaminated with PFAS and it was determined eating the fish could cause adverse health effects.”

Landfills that leach PFAS are also a huge concern for the tribal nations in Maine. The Juniper Ridge and Dolby landfills are particularly concerning because both were used as dump sites for paper mills that use PFAS in their products.

The runoff from both landfills, known as leachate, is currently being dumped into the Penobscot River. According to Kusnierz, recent state testing showed that “out of 41 reporting landfills, the Dolby landfill was found to have the highest known levels of PFOA,” a type of PFAS.

“Now that PFAS sludge can no longer be put on agricultural fields it means that the sludge is going somewhere else. We think that means landfills,” Kusnierz warned. “It’s really important we treat PFAS with a precautionary approach. There are over 8,000 of these compounds and we know very little about them.”

Despite the devastating effect of PFAS on Maine’s land, water and food there are still big chemical corporations fighting against efforts to regulate or ban their use.

“There are powerful corporate interests who are paying lobbyists in the State House to talk to me and other folks who are up there to stop the work that needs to be done to stop the PFAS contamination,” Rep. Pluecker said.

“We’ve stopped the land application of the sludge, set up income replacement for farmers, alternative income streams for farmers. But that political fight is going to continue starting in January,” he said, alluding to the start of the next legislative session.

Pluecker emphasized that even though the legislature is taking actions to address the crisis, there are still corporations profiting from picking up contaminated sludge in Massachusetts and transporting it into Maine.

“There is real money behind the continued contamination of our land,” Pluecker said. “This is an existential threat to the people of Maine. The power we have to produce our own food, feed our own people, cannot be understated.”

“We do not have democracy if we don’t have access to clean water, soil and food,” he added. “And that is being threatened by the importation of PFAS into our state.”

Photo: A panel of experts gathered at Common Ground Fair in Unity to discuss the threat of PFAS in Maine. | Nathan Bernard, Beacon