Pingree grills EPA boss on Trump’s funding cuts, failure to regulate forever chemicals

Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree criticized the Trump administration’s approach to harmful contaminants known as PFAS, often called “forever chemicals,” on Wednesday as she grilled the top U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official.

Pingree, a Democrat who represents the 1st District, is the vice chairwoman of the U.S. House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees EPA’s budget. She’s among the many congressional lawmakers pushing the Trump administration to crack down on the harmful chemicals per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

President Donald Trump’s EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler appeared alongside the agency’s’ acting CFO David Bloom Wednesday to defend the White House request to slash the EPA’s budget in the next fiscal year.

“Right now there are no standards for PFAS concentrations in biosolids, and application can lead to PFAS contamination in land and crops and water if its used on agricultural land,” Pingree told Wheeler.

‘Forever chemicals’ hurting Maine farmers

Biosolids are nutrient-rich organic materials generally recycled from sewage and used as agricultural fertilizer supplements. If PFAS chemicals are present in household sewage or industrial wastewater, Pingree explained, they can concentrate during biosolid production at treatment plants.

“We are already having this problem in Maine,” Pingree said. “We have one dairy farmer who treated his land with biosolids for years without any knowledge that it was contaminated with PFAS. His milk tested at … nearly 10 times the EPA guidelines, so he’s unable to sell his milk and basically his livelihood is ruined.”

Wheeler told Pingree that his agency is looking at PFAS chemicals as they pertain to agriculture. He said last year EPA entered into partnership with the USDA and made available $5 million in new research money to target agricultural issues concerning PFAS.

“We have the foremost researchers in the world at the EPA working on a whole host of issues around [these] chemicals,” he said.

Pingree said to Wheeler, however, that unless industrial discharges of PFAS compounds are prevented under the Clean Water Act, the problem will persist.

“When can we expect the EPA to list PFAS as toxic chemicals and develop pretreatment standards under Section 307 of the Clean Water Act?” she asked the EPA boss.

EPA last month proposed to regulate two PFAS chemicals known as PFOS and PFOA, but the move has been criticized by lawmakers and advocates as too small of a step, given that the EPA has identified the circulation of at least 600 PFAS chemicals.

The European Union and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have identified the existence of 5,000 PFAS chemicals, according to Wheeler.

Wheeler said his agency is taking drinking water standards very seriously. He said the EPA has taken 12 enforcement actions alone and has worked with state and local governments on another 24 enforcement actions.

“We’re not just sitting back waiting to find it, we’re actually out there trying to find it,” he said. “We’ve taken data on where the chemicals have been produced, also the data on where they are used, and we overlay that using GIS mapping on the water tables to then go out to communities to tell them, ‘You may have an issue or problem.’”

Pingree said she hopes to stay in touch about when PFAS standards will be implemented because “this is a serious issue,” she said.

“As everyone on the committee knows, these are ‘forever chemicals,’ so you’re stuck with them once they’re on your land.”

‘Undo all the progress’

The administration’s requested EPA budget cuts would take money away from efforts to combat PFAS chemicals, warned Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota.

“The request eliminates the $39 million in new funding we provided EPA to address PFAS,” she said. “This request seeks to undo all the progress we were able to achieve on a broad, bipartisan basis in fiscal year 2020.”

The Trump administration last month asked Congress to slash EPA’s budget by about $2.4 billion for fiscal 2021, which would be a 26 percent cut from the agency’s fiscal year 2020 funding.

The move continues the trend of the EPA asking Congress for steep cuts to its annual operating allotment. In fact, Trump has asked for deep reductions for EPA each year he’s been in office, though Congress has largely rebuffed those requests. Even the EPA’s toughest critics tend to support consistent funding for core EPA programs like water infrastructure and hazardous waste cleanup.

In a statement to Beacon, Pingree said the 26 percent reduction in EPA funding is “absolutely reckless” in the face of climate change.

“There’s no silver bullet for us to mitigate climate change,” she said. “I believe all solutions need to be on the table and elected officials must take bold, comprehensive action now. Most immediately, we must act to aggressively reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build a green economy, promote renewable energy, support education and research, and protect our natural resources.”

Pingree said she’s co-sponsored 56 bills and introduced five of her own to address climate change.

Fellow Maine Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has likewise signed onto a number of climate bills, including the Climate Action Now Act, which would keep the United States in the Paris Climate Agreement and direct the administration to work toward cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree speaks about the impact of climate change on farmers and agriculture. (Photo via official website of Rep. Pingree)