Report: Maine had highest amount of toxic water pollution of any New England state

A study by environmental groups shows Maine had the highest amount of toxic water pollution of any New England state in 2020. Of the state’s top polluters, McCain Foods USA’s plant in Easton released the most chemicals into waterways that year while the Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan released chemicals with the highest degree of toxicity.

The report used data from the EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) to determine how many pounds of water pollution were being released by industrial facilities in each state in 2020 and which companies were releasing the most. The study — put together by the Environment America Research and Policy Center, the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, and the Frontier Group — noted that TRI data is self-reported by companies and doesn’t include all facilities or all toxic releases by companies.

In total, a little over 2.5 million pounds of chemicals were released into Maine’s waterways in 2020, according to the TRI data. That was by far the most in New England, with Vermont putting out the second most (120,767 pounds).

Still, Maine’s total was dwarfed by a number of other states, particularly in the South, Rust Belt, and Appalachian regions. The study found that Texas (at 16.3 million pounds) put the highest amount of toxic substances into water in 2020, followed by Indiana (a little over 14 million pounds) and Virginia (12.2 million pounds). Overall, Maine ranked 28th in the country for the amount of toxic substances released into waterways and 27th for the amount of “toxicity-weighted” substances released, a measurement that takes into account the degree of toxicity of the substances sent into the water.

Across the country, the report estimated that industrial facilities released about 193 million pounds of toxic substances into the nation’s lakes, rivers and oceans.

Top water polluters in Maine

In 2020, McCain Foods USA’s plant in the Aroostook County town of Easton released a little over 2 million pounds of chemicals into Becaguimec Stream-Saint John River waterway, the report found, by far the most of any company in the state that submitted TRI data.

The world’s largest french fry producer — which says it plans to convert to fully renewable energy at its plants by 2030 — McCain Foods has plants in other states that also released a large amount of toxic chemicals into waterways. As a result, the company ranked seventh for most chemicals put into waterways in 2020 by parent companies across the country, although it didn’t appear in the top 20 when that ranking took into account the toxicity-weighted measurement.

In fact, when using the toxicity-weighted measurement system, Sappi’s Somerset paper mill in Skowhegan ranked as the worst in Maine for releasing chemicals into waterways, the study found.

In terms of total chemicals released, the Sappi Somerset mill was second in the state, sending 184,965 pounds of toxic substances into the Lower Kennebec River.

The paper industry dominated the 2020 list of the top 10 polluters of Maine’s waterways.

Third on the list was the Woodland Pulp mill in Baileyville (releasing chemicals into the Saint Croix River), fourth was the ND Paper mill in Rumford (releasing chemicals into the Lower Androscoggin River), fifth was the recently-closed Pixelle paper mill in Jay (releasing chemicals into the Lower Androscoggin River) and sixth was Madawaska’s Twin Rivers Paper mill (releasing chemicals into the Saint Francis River-Saint John River).

Seventh was the ND Paper mill in Old Town, which recently said it is halting production for an extended period of time. That mill released chemicals into the Penobscot River. Eighth on the list was Sappi’s Westbrook mill, which midway through 2020 announced it was shutting down a large part of its paper operation at that plant. That mill released chemicals into the Presumpscot River.

Rounding out the 2020 list of the ten companies releasing the most pollution into Maine waters was GAC Chemical Corporation in Searsport (putting substances into Maine coastal areas) and Bath Iron Works (releasing chemicals into the St. George-Sheepscot watershed). Those companies put out far less than those higher on the list, with GAC releasing 68 pounds of chemicals into waterways and Bath Iron Works putting out 13 pounds.

Impact of toxic substances

In the report, the authors argue it is important to know which industries and what specific companies are releasing the most chemicals into the water given the harmful impacts these substances can have on people’s well-being.

“Many of those toxins, in addition to harming ecosystems, can cause serious health effects in humans, including cancer, reproductive problems and developmental damage,” they write.

In order to end the threat to water systems across the country, the authors call for a significant reduction in the use of toxic chemicals by industrial facilities, updating pollution control standards as required by the Clean Water Act and rigorously enforcing clean water laws.